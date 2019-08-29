Timely treatment of 'stroke' can prevent life time disability: Cardiologist suggests

Executive Director, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.Maj. Gen. Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani Thursday said that timely treatment after 'Stroke' or brain attack is crucial that can prevent patient from its life time disability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Executive Director, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.Maj. Gen. Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani Thursday said that timely treatment after 'Stroke' or brain attack is crucial that can prevent patient from its life time disability.

Talking to ptv, he explained a stroke, commonly called paralysis or brain attack, occurs when blood circulation to the brain fails and almost 80 percent of strokes are ischemic strokes.

Ischemic strokes occur when the arteries to your brain become narrowed or blocked, causing severely reduced blood flow (ischemia), he added.

Many people believed that stroke cannot be prevented and there is no treatment is available. In fact 80 to 90per cent of strokes can be prevented and treatment is available if the patient reaches the hospital on time, he mentioned.

Emergency treatment for stroke depends on whether you're having an ischemic stroke blocking an artery the most common kind or a hemorrhagic stroke that involves bleeding into the brain, he added.

He said unfortunately very prevalent in Pakistan owing to the stress, unhealthy lifestyle and poor dietary habits that plague our nation. Knowing what an actual diagnosis of "Stroke" entails and ways to prevent its occurrence can go a long way in reducing its impact.

A Stroke occurs when blood stops going to a part of the brain, he said, adding, It can be referred to as "Brain Attack" much like the "heart attack" we all fear.Broadly speaking, stroke can be divided into two types.

The "ischemic" (occlusive) stroke occurs when the oxygen-rich blood supply to part of your brain is reduced and the "hemorrhagic" (bleeding) stroke occurs when there is bleeding in the brain, he added.

Dr Kayani said eating habits, physical activity, smoking and sugary drinking are examples of lifestyle stroke risk factors.

Lifestyle risk factors are habits or behaviors people choose to engage in, he said, adding, If changed, they can directly affect some medical risk factors by improving them.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and circulation problems are all or medical risk factors for stroke and can be controlled with taking balanced and healthy foods.

Dr said people having high blood sugar over time damages blood vessels, making clots more likely to form inside them so people should Keep their blood sugar under control that can help them and reduce the risk of a stroke.

He said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology is committed to provide a full spectrum of high-qualit services through holistic patient centered approaches along with improving the knowledge and attitude of the community.

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology ((RIC), is only state of art government hospital, which carries out angioplasty and we also providing high quality of stroke program for citizens, he added.

He said, it was the only hospital in the twin cities where patients from Rawalpindi Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were being provided modern heart treatment facilities.

Dr Kayani said that the ratio of death from cardiac arrests could be minimized adopting preventive measures.

Hypertension, Diabetes, Smoking, use of Alcohol, Physical inactivity and Stroke were the most common causes of increasing heart diseases in the country, which could be avoided through balanced diet, regular exercise and timely regular checkup.

"The major stroke risks in young patients is that their brain swells faster, hence they should reach the hospital within four hours. We use mechanical thrombectomy to treat majority of the patients. All these patients recovered remarkably from paralysis after undergoing these procedures," Dr added.

He said stroke can effect to any age person and in our emergency OPDs 20 years to 30 years young people are admitting just because of the reason of unhealthy life style and habit to eat outdoor food habits among youngsters.

He stressed that citizens should be aware and should adopt healthy foods in their diets.