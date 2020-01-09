UrduPoint.com
"Tobacco Control" Task Force Sets Up

The district administration has set up a "Tobacco Control" task force for implementing an anti-smoking laws in the district

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali will be the head of task force, while ACs will supervise the task force in their respective tehsils.

CPO, CTO, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Punjab food Authority, Excise and Taxation and Pakistan Railways will assist in this regard.

District Coordinator for Tobacco Control Cell Sadiq ul Hassan said here Thursday that practical measures have been launched to make the Faisalabad a tobacco free city, under which strict legal action will be initiated against those smoking at public places, shopkeepers found selling cigarettes to under age, sale of cigarette in the radius of 50 meters of educational institutes etc.

He said that task force would submit its report to DC Office on monthly basis.

