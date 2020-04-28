UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Vows To Focus On New Dates Amid Doubt Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:18 PM

Tokyo 2020 vows to focus on new dates amid doubt over COVID-19 vaccine

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said here on Tuesday that the organizers will be focused on delivering the Olympic Games on the new dates in 2021 even though an effective coronavirus vaccine is not yet available

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said here on Tuesday that the organizers will be focused on delivering the Olympic Games on the new dates in 2021 even though an effective coronavirus vaccine is not yet available.

Asked by several reporters at an online briefing, Takaya said, "We have been addressing the question frequently, but we have the same answer. We have the new dates. Our mission is to deliver the games on the new dates which have been set." But he admitted that organizing committee will work closely with the IOC, the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities and other stakeholders to discuss the epidemic.

"We do have a framework to exchange ideas regularly," he said. "We will continue to work closely and study necessary measures (on the coronavirus)." Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura said earlier that it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without an effective coronavirus vaccine.

Takaya added that the content of the Olympic and Paralympic Games opening and closing ceremonies will change because of the postponement.

"The original ceremony plan was meant for the Games in the summer of 2020. It had been discussed for a long time even before the epidemic. Now the Games have been postponed, the situation has completely changed.

"We have to review the content of the ceremony."Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori had proposed to incorporate a message about the coronavirus pandemic into the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games next year.

Takaya said there is still no "concrete plan" for next year's ceremonies. "We will keep discussing how the ceremonies will be held in the new environment in the summer of 2021."

Related Topics

World Exchange Tokyo Same Japan 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Since March, over 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to be ..

11 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz takes oath as Minister for Informatio ..

18 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 127,6 ..

1 minute ago

SAS airline lays off up to 5,000 staff over corona ..

1 minute ago

France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Au ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.