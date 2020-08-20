Tokyo confirms 339 new infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 339 new COVID-19 cases, with daily infections in the capital topping 300 for the first time since Saturday.

The latest figure follows 186 cases confirmed on Wednesday and 207 new cases reported on Tuesday.

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks posted the biggest daily decline in about two months on Thursday amid worry about the U.S. economy and the domestic resurgence of the COVID-19 infections.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock price Index (KOSPI) dived 86.32 points, or 3.66 percent, to settle at 2,274.22. Trading volume stood at 890.9 million shares worth 16.9 trillion won (14.2 billion U.S. Dollars).

BEIJING -- A recent survey showed that around 91 percent of respondents have changed their eating habits during the COVID-19 epidemic, the China Youth Daily reported Thursday.

According to the survey of 2,001 people, these new habits include eating well-cooked meat, selected by 69 percent of the respondents; eating less raw or cold food, by 57.6 percent; and drinking more water and eating more fresh fruits, vegetables and high-protein food, by 57.3 percent.

CANBERRA -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Australia has dropped by more than 2,000 to the lowest level in recent weeks.

The decline was largely driven by the number of active cases in Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, falling by 2,291 since Wednesday and down to 4,864 on Thursday, after authorities conducted more interviews and medical assessments to clear patients that have recovered.

SEOUL -- South Korean poor households' earnings posted a double-digit fall in the second quarter owing to an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The monthly earned income among households in the bottom 20-percent income bracket averaged 485,000 won (410 U.S. dollars) in the April-June quarter, down 18.0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

LONDON -- A new "partisan gap" in U.S. postal voting is "an artefact of" the COVID-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump's assault on the post office, The Economist said in an article published Tuesday.

A poll released on Aug. 16 found that nearly half of Americans who support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to vote by mail rather than in person on election day, compared with just one in ten backers of Trump, read the article, titled "How Donald Trump polarised postal voting."