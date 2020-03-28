UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Registers Daily Record Of 60 COVID-19 Cases Amid Fears Of 'Explosive Rise' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:48 PM

Tokyo Registers Daily Record of 60 COVID-19 Cases Amid Fears of 'Explosive Rise' - Reports

More than 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, media reported, citing sources in the city's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) More than 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, media reported, citing sources in the city's government.

According to the NHK broadcaster, over 40 new infections had been reported in Tokyo for three consecutive days up to Friday, but today's figures are the largest number of cases reported in the capital per day.

This comes after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned residents about the possibility of an "explosive rise" in the cases, asking them to stay home.

As follows from the NHK broadcaster's data, there are now about 1,600 cases in Japan, with largest number of infections � 359 � registered in Tokyo. This does not include 712 passengers and crew members of a cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama last month.

Related Topics

Governor Yokohama Tokyo Japan Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab Food department ensuring availability of fl ..

3 minutes ago

Fertilizers, agricultural machinery and optical sh ..

15 minutes ago

4.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Reac ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Wisal Mahmood visits isolation centers in FR Ba ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Press: Global solidarity need of the hour to f ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.