Tokyo Registers Daily Record of 60 COVID-19 Cases Amid Fears of 'Explosive Rise' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) More than 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, media reported, citing sources in the city's government.

According to the NHK broadcaster, over 40 new infections had been reported in Tokyo for three consecutive days up to Friday, but today's figures are the largest number of cases reported in the capital per day.

This comes after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned residents about the possibility of an "explosive rise" in the cases, asking them to stay home.

As follows from the NHK broadcaster's data, there are now about 1,600 cases in Japan, with largest number of infections � 359 � registered in Tokyo. This does not include 712 passengers and crew members of a cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama last month.