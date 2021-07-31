Tokyo Registers Record 4,000 New Cases in Past 24 Hours for 1st Time - Reports

The number of COVID-19 cases registered in Tokyo in 24 hours has broken a new record, as the Japanese capital has confirmed over 4,000 infections for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases registered in Tokyo in 24 hours has broken a new record, as the Japanese capital has confirmed over 4,000 infections for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Tokyo that currently hosts the Summer Olympics has registered 4,058 new cases.

The 3,000-threshold was passed on Wednesday.