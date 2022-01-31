Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Reports

A mass COVID-19 vaccination military center resumed operations in Japan's capital on Monday to accelerate the booster immunization amid the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A mass COVID-19 vaccination military center resumed operations in Japan's capital on Monday to accelerate the booster immunization amid the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The vaccination facility, run by Japan Self-Defense Forces, will administer boosters of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the adult population, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The vaccination center capacity is now limited to 720 slots per day, being well below the previous 10,000 from May to November 2021, according to the report.

The facility is set to expand its capacity to 2,160 on February 7, with an Osaka vaccination center to start operations on the same day, providing 960 slots per day.

The country passed the 2 million infections mark on January 20, reaching a total of 2,669,638 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. On January 21, the Japanese authorities imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures.