UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center To Administer Booster Shots - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Reports

A mass COVID-19 vaccination military center resumed operations in Japan's capital on Monday to accelerate the booster immunization amid the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A mass COVID-19 vaccination military center resumed operations in Japan's capital on Monday to accelerate the booster immunization amid the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The vaccination facility, run by Japan Self-Defense Forces, will administer boosters of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the adult population, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The vaccination center capacity is now limited to 720 slots per day, being well below the previous 10,000 from May to November 2021, according to the report.

The facility is set to expand its capacity to 2,160 on February 7, with an Osaka vaccination center to start operations on the same day, providing 960 slots per day.

The country passed the 2 million infections mark on January 20, reaching a total of 2,669,638 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. On January 21, the Japanese authorities imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures.

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Same Japan January February May November Media From Million

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

20 seconds ago
 Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of ..

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

23 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Q ..

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

11 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Deve ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Development Organization’s Works ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending ..

OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

57 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>