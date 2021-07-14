Tokyo Reports Over 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time Since May - Reports

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are set to begin in nine days, has for the first time since mid-May risen above 1,000, the Fuji Television Network reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are set to begin in nine days, has for the first time since mid-May risen above 1,000, the Fuji Television Network reported on Wednesday.

The news service did not specify the exact number of new COVID-19 cases registered from the day before, but recalled that the list time the daily toll went over 1,000 was on May 13.

On Monday, Tokyo declared a fourth state of emergency due to a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. The state of emergency will be in place until August 22, which means it will cover the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to run from July 23 - August 8, will gather about 19,000 athletes and 41,000 accompanying persons, while spectators will not be allowed to most competitions. Only in the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Miyagi, and Shizuoka, Olympic spectators will be let in, but not to exceed 50% of available seats and 10,000 people per stadium.

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start on August 24 and will end on September 5.