UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Reports Over 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time Since May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

Tokyo Reports Over 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time Since May - Reports

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are set to begin in nine days, has for the first time since mid-May risen above 1,000, the Fuji Television Network reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are set to begin in nine days, has for the first time since mid-May risen above 1,000, the Fuji Television Network reported on Wednesday.

The news service did not specify the exact number of new COVID-19 cases registered from the day before, but recalled that the list time the daily toll went over 1,000 was on May 13.

On Monday, Tokyo declared a fourth state of emergency due to a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. The state of emergency will be in place until August 22, which means it will cover the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to run from July 23 - August 8, will gather about 19,000 athletes and 41,000 accompanying persons, while spectators will not be allowed to most competitions. Only in the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Miyagi, and Shizuoka, Olympic spectators will be let in, but not to exceed 50% of available seats and 10,000 people per stadium.

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start on August 24 and will end on September 5.

Related Topics

Shizuoka Fukushima Tokyo May July August September Olympics TV From

Recent Stories

German ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

13 seconds ago

Moscow Faces Politicization of Situation Around Ru ..

16 seconds ago

Seminar on Kashmir seeks world community's active ..

17 seconds ago

Kremlin Says No Need to Look for Compromise Form o ..

21 seconds ago

Morgan returns as England name 16-man squad for Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Fake medicines seized in multan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.