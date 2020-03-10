Tokyo tourist sites 'nearly empty' as coronavirus bites

UrduPoint.com
Tue 10th March 2020

In Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, restaurants normally thronged with tourists hoping to sample some of its renowned sushi stand empty, victim of the coronavirus that is battering Japan's tourism sector

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :In Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, restaurants normally thronged with tourists hoping to sample some of its renowned sushi stand empty, victim of the coronavirus that is battering Japan's tourism sector.

Cook Hiroshi Ota, 61, said nearly three-quarters of his customers in normal times are Chinese tourists, but they are kept away by new Japanese measures requesting everyone from China and South Korea self-quarantine for two weeks.

"It was normal until around December but after that, people stopped coming from China during the Lunar New Year. The streets and shops here are nearly empty," he told AFP.

The tuna shop next to his restaurant has closed down temporarily as customers have dried up and operating costs remain high, he said. All around, shops normally packed for lunchtime service have lowered their corrugated iron shutters.

Noriko Suzuki, a 63-year-old selling sea urchins and oysters at the market, said: "I haven't seen a single person on the street this morning," complaining of a "sharp drop" in customers, especially from China, since the outbreak of the virus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set a target of 40 million tourists to visit Japan in 2020, as the country gears up to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But the coronavirus that has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, including more than 500 in Japan, has dampened tourism around the world and even cast a question mark over the Games themselves.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, visitors from South Korea and China made up about half of all inbound tourists in 2018, the latest available figures.

Tourism had already dropped significantly from South Korea -- down 64 percent in November 2019 compared to the same period the year before -- as Tokyo and Seoul became embroiled in a spat over trade and Japan's war-time history.

More Stories From Health

