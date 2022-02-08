UrduPoint.com

Tonga Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Tonga reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 13 in total

Tonga reported six more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active positive cases in the South Pacific island nation to 13

SUVA, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Tonga reported six more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active positive cases in the South Pacific island nation to 13.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni confirmed the new cases, saying that this is a warning to people who go and drink kava.

Two of the new cases are from Pili, in Tonga's capital city of Nuku'alofa, while four others are from Vaini, a district of the main island of the Tongatapu division, and are close contacts of previous positive cases related to the main seaport cluster.

Extra restrictions were also being enforced for all residents of Pili and Vaini starting at 6:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday for the next 48 hours. Residents are advised to remain at home except for emergency reasons such as buying urgent essential needs, or to be inoculated for COVID-19 in their areas. Residents must wear masks, and keep a two-meter social distancing from another person.

>