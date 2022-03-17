Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Tonga on Thursday recorded two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to four, reported Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online citing official data

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Tonga on Thursday recorded two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to four, reported Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online citing official data.

It reported that Siale 'Akau'ola, chief executive of the Ministry of Health, confirmed the two more deaths while saying an investigation was going on to see whether they were fully vaccinated.

The health ministry chief added that the two previous deaths recorded in Tonga included one case who was not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The health ministry also confirmed on Thursday that 1,632 active COVID-19 cases have currently been registered in the Pacific island country, and that 273 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Tonga, which has a population of more than 100,000, is expected to see a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the coming days as the health ministry count has included those detected by the Rapid Antigen Test.

About 89 percent of Tonga's target population have received their second dose, 97 percent have received their first dose, and 41 percent have received booster shots.