SUVA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Tonga's main island of Tongatapu will start a seven-day lock-down from midnight on Monday after the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the South Pacific island nation last week.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case, who is fully vaccinated, is among 215 passengers repatriated from New Zealand's Christchurch on Oct. 27.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa announced later Monday that his cabinet made the decision to ensure the safety and health of the Tongan people.

The lock-down applied only to the main island, where most of the population live, is a precaution as the positive COVID-19 case is being monitored in Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ), he added.

The lock-down will start with stricter social distancing measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the island nation. And during the lock-down, everyone must stay at home, except for services that are designated essential.

Tonga's Health Ministry said on Monday that there is no community transmission in the island nation that has a population of more than 100,000, and only a third of the population has so far been fully vaccinated.