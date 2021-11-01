UrduPoint.com

Tonga's Main Island To Start 7-day Lock-down On First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:23 PM

Tonga's main island to start 7-day lock-down on first confirmed COVID-19 case

Tonga's main island of Tongatapu will start a seven-day lock-down from midnight on Monday after the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the South Pacific island nation last week

SUVA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Tonga's main island of Tongatapu will start a seven-day lock-down from midnight on Monday after the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the South Pacific island nation last week.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case, who is fully vaccinated, is among 215 passengers repatriated from New Zealand's Christchurch on Oct. 27.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa announced later Monday that his cabinet made the decision to ensure the safety and health of the Tongan people.

The lock-down applied only to the main island, where most of the population live, is a precaution as the positive COVID-19 case is being monitored in Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ), he added.

The lock-down will start with stricter social distancing measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the island nation. And during the lock-down, everyone must stay at home, except for services that are designated essential.

Tonga's Health Ministry said on Monday that there is no community transmission in the island nation that has a population of more than 100,000, and only a third of the population has so far been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christchurch Tonga From Cabinet New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

22 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

3 minutes ago
 CoE Fails to Mention That Kiev's Transition Policy ..

CoE Fails to Mention That Kiev's Transition Policy Law Undermines Minsk Accords ..

3 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global COVID- ..

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global COVID-19 deaths exceed 5 million

3 minutes ago
 Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Tal ..

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Taliban on Work in Afghanistan - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.