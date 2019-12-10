Total 1379 patients of Hepatitis A, B, C recorded in district during current year: report revealed

The Hepatitis disease was increasing here day by day and according to data issued by the Surveillance and control cell Punjab 1379 patients were registered in the public sector hospitals during current year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Hepatitis disease was increasing here day by day and according to data issued by the Surveillance and control cell Punjab 1379 patients were registered in the public sector hospitals during current year.

The data revealed by the Surveillance and control cell Punjab, these patients were registered during last eleven months with positive Hepatitis A, B and C in the District Headquarter (DHQ) teaching hospital, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across district.

The health department has established special cells at Union Council level and also started efforts on emergency basis, the official of Health department talking to APP here Tuesday said.

The concerned quarters have also been asked to submit report regarding adulteration mafia and also take action for stopping contaminated food.

The main causes behind spread of Hepatitis were usage of shaving blades by the barbers, Quacks practices and operations, frequent use of syringes and medical instruments, the President Punjab Medical Association (PMA) Dr Sikandar said.

He added that available food items in the open markets were also causing hepatitis so masses should avoid intake of these items to avoid hepatitis disease.

He said that provincial government was also making efforts to control the disease while medicines were also available at all district and Tehsil hospitals for treatment of hepatitis.

The action was being taken against quacks practices while registration of Barbers and Beauty parlors was also underway, he said.

