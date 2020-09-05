Total active COVID cases reach 9,132

The total active COVID-19 in Pakistan on Saturday reached 9,132 as 513 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 in Pakistan on Saturday reached 9,132 as 513 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 84 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 24,857 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,145 in Sindh, 7,286 in Punjab, 2,834 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,373 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 568 in Balochistan, 297 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 354 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 282,553 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 298,025 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,313, Balochistan 13,157, GB 2,960, ICT 15,726, KP 36,498, Punjab 97,118 and Sindh 130,253.

About 6,340 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,422 in Sindh, two of them on Friday, 2,208 in Punjab, two of them on Friday,1,255 in KP, 175 in ICT, 144 in in Balochistan, one of them on Friday, 71 in GB, and 65 in in AJK.

A total of 2,732,325 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,017 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.