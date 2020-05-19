UrduPoint.com
Total COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000-mark In India, Death Toll At 3,163

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Total COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000-mark in India, death toll at 3,163

The total number of COVID-19 pandemic cases crossed the 100,000-mark in India on Tuesday, reaching 101,139, as the death toll rose to 3,163, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 pandemic cases crossed the 100,000-mark in India on Tuesday, reaching 101,139, as the death toll rose to 3,163, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

The ministry's data said that 134 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 4,970 positive cases were reported since Monday in the country.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 3,163 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 96,169, and the death toll was 3,029.

According to ministry officials, so far 39,174 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 58,802," said the information.

Tuesday marks the 56th straight day of ongoing Lockdown across the country announced by the center government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Lockdown, announced on March 25, was again extended for the third time on Sunday (May 17) until May 31. The fourth phase began Monday with new rules, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 12).

