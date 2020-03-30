UrduPoint.com
Total Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Israel Surpasses 4,300 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 4,347, and the death toll is now 15, the Health Ministry reported on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 4,347, and the death toll is now 15, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

Eighty people are now in a critical condition, and 132 people have fully recovered, according to the ministry.

It also added that 543 individuals were taken to local hospitals, 2,107 were receiving treatment at home, and 586 were under medical supervision in specially equipped hotels.

As of March 30, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has risen to over 723,000, with more than 34,000 people having died and 152,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

