Traders hold blood donation camp for thalassemia children

Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

Traders' community in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation here Tuesday organized a blood donation camp for thalassemia children in Jinnah Street, Saddar Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Traders' community in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation here Tuesday organized a blood donation camp for thalassemia children in Jinnah Street, Saddar Road.

All the traders took part by donating their blood for thalassemia patients.

Founding President Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders Ehtisham Haleem was the chief guest on the occasion while renowned traders Sharafat Ali Mubarak, Mohammad Saeed, Haji Ghulam Mohammad, and Tanveer Shehzad were among those who donating their blood.

Speaking on occasion, Ehtisham Haleem said that by donating blood, many precious lives could be saved and added that traders had always participated actively in such welfare-oriented activities for providing maximum relief to deserving people.

He appreciated the services of Alkhidmat Foundation and said that the workers of the foundation rendered voluminous sacrifices during natural calamities and serving humanities.

