UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trainee Doctors Manage Emergency Cases In Poly Clinic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Trainee doctors manage emergency cases in Poly Clinic

Training doctors are allegedly looking after emergency cases at the Poly Clinic, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Training doctors are allegedly looking after emergency cases at the Poly Clinic, sources said on Tuesday.Most of the post-graduate doctors remained disappeared from their seats, leaving the burden on trainee doctors and patients wait for hours in the emergency section of the hospital.Due to slow process and non-availability of staff at receipt section, patients spend hours in line to get their turn, despite of illness.

If they succeeded to get receipt, the trainee doctors on duty send them for blood pressure checkup in another section where they have to wait more time.

Shortage of staff at the checking section force them to wait more and if they succeeded to get their blood pressure check up early they will have to stand in line again to report to trainee doctor.It is pertinent to mention here that former Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice of the problem but despite the action, the attitude of the Poly Clinic administration could not be improved despite change of Health Minister, sources said on Tuesday.In addition, the committee formed by the health ministry to look into the matters remained restricted to meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Shortage Doctor From Blood

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

26 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

1 hour ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

1 hour ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.