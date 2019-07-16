Trainee doctors manage emergency cases in Poly Clinic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Training doctors are allegedly looking after emergency cases at the Poly Clinic, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Training doctors are allegedly looking after emergency cases at the Poly Clinic, sources said on Tuesday.Most of the post-graduate doctors remained disappeared from their seats, leaving the burden on trainee doctors and patients wait for hours in the emergency section of the hospital.Due to slow process and non-availability of staff at receipt section, patients spend hours in line to get their turn, despite of illness.

If they succeeded to get receipt, the trainee doctors on duty send them for blood pressure checkup in another section where they have to wait more time.

Shortage of staff at the checking section force them to wait more and if they succeeded to get their blood pressure check up early they will have to stand in line again to report to trainee doctor.It is pertinent to mention here that former Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice of the problem but despite the action, the attitude of the Poly Clinic administration could not be improved despite change of Health Minister, sources said on Tuesday.In addition, the committee formed by the health ministry to look into the matters remained restricted to meetings.