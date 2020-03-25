UrduPoint.com
Training Held Regarding Corona Virus Preventive Measures: Attock Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Attock police personnel have been given orientation training regarding Corona Virus preventive measures and are being followed in letter and spirit under the close supervision of DPO Khalid Hamdani.

PRO Attock Police Taimoor Alizai said this while talking to this journalist. While giving details he said that three training sessions were held in Police Lines which were attended by SDPOs , SHOs , ASIs , SIs and other police personnel .

During these sessions Dr Riaz of DHQ Hospital Attock imparted orientation training and after these sessions the precautionary measures are being taken.

He said that all personnels have been provided gloves and masks while efforts are being made to ensure availability of sanitizers and tissue papers .

While replying to a question Alizai said that so for disinfection/fumigation of police lines , police offices and police stations has not been done however concerned authorities have been approached in this regard.

