Training of health dept staffs stressed to protect lives of accident patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Director COVID-19 Project Dr. Naqibullah Achazai on Monday said the training of health department employees was very important to deal with accident patients timely so that their lives could be saved.

He expressed these views while addressing a 5-day teaching course and practical training, which was being organized for the medical staff of all the districts, Covid-19 Project employees and the staff of Merck ambulance.

Moreover, he apprised, that at least 450 ambulances of Balochistan Health Department would provide services under Merck. In the first phase, the training of medical staff of the Health Department had been started.

Meanwhile, Focal Person DG Health Emergency Dr. Hafeez Panizai, Additional Director of Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa also imparted training to the participants. They said that after the three-level training course, the health staff would be able to tackle the emergency situation by giving medical aid.

These situations are: Minimize the impact of injuries or prevent injuries at the scene of the accident; transfer of victims without further damage from the accident; and regular medical assistance in the hospital without wasting time.

Director Covid-19 Project Dr, Naqibullah Achakzai while addressing the participants said that after this training new awareness would be raised among the medical staff and it could prove to be an important milestone regarding health in Balochistan.

Tragedies and accidents affected every segment of society and if not handled properly, they could cause huge loss of lives and property, he said, adding that the training of health department employees was very important to deal with these accidents.

He said that like other provinces, there was a dire need for emergency medical facilities in remote districts of Balochistan, therefore, Merck 1122 centres were being established in all hospitals and health centres of the province and ambulances were being brought under Merck supervision.

This will enable patient care and timely transfer to hospital during any accident, or emergency, the people of the province can be able to benefit from this facility on a single call to 1122, he said.

Merck 1122 centres will be staffed by medical technicians, dispensers and drivers who will provide 24-hour services, he said, adding that all ambulances in the province would be in touch with the Merck 1122 control room. The Merck control room would monitor the services of the ambulances. All ambulances were equipped with a tracker system, he said.