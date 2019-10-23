UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop On Dengue Held In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:59 PM

Local Government & Community Development department Punjab organised dengue training workshop with the cooperation of UNICEF and District Administration here on Wednesday at E-Library ,public park shamsabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Local Government & Community Development department Punjab organised dengue training workshop with the cooperation of UNICEF and District Administration here on Wednesday at E-Library ,public park shamsabad.

Addressing the workshop, Advisor Dengue Control Programme Punjab, Prof. Dr. Waseem Akram said that dengue could only be averted with active participation of community members.

He said, however, Health department should adopt appropriate measures to combat dengue well in time,adding such training programmes enabled participants to undertake dengue control measures effectively.

Dr. Waseem asked participants to work with missionary zeal to protect lives of citizens and educate masses about dengue control precautionary measures.

UNICEF representative Kamran Naeem talking on the occasion said that dengue and sanitation was interlinked and dengue could be controlled only by keeping environment clean.

CEO, District Health Authority Dr Suhail Ahmed Chaudhry while speaking to the participants said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute in getting rid of this disease by creating awareness at grass root level.

160 supervisors of health department attended the workshop.

