Training workshop on infection prevention, clinical practices concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A four-day training workshop to impart technical knowledge on infection prevention, control and good clinical practices concluded here Monday.

The workshop organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and Health Care Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was graced by Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq.

Other notable guests at the workshop were Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan from the NIH together with his team of doctors, Chief Executive Officer KP Health Care Commission Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Director Public Health Reference Laboratory of KMU Dr Yasar Yousafzai, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine of KMU Dr Asif Ali and In-charge Pathology Deptartment Hayatabad Medical Complex Dr Shahtaj Khan.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq said that Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) was the main pillar of preparedness and response to all infectious diseases.

There was a recognized need for capacity building of health care workers on implementation of IPC measures to ensure patient safety and quality of care, he added.

Dr Zia hoped that the training workshop would help the participants to improve their practices and skills in basic principles of IPC in order to prevent contagion at their workplace.

He emphasized the importance of IPC implementation as one of the main indicators of quality care and assured that KMU would continue its role in arranging such courses for the health care workers of KP, including the newly merged tribal districts.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar shared a few words regarding the workshop and its objectives. Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan shared his views on the importance of the training workshop at that point in time.

The technical session in the workshop was moderated by Dr Hafsah Muhammad, while Dr Asif Ali presented a vote of thanks.