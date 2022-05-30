UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop On Infection Prevention, Clinical Practices Concludes

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Training workshop on infection prevention, clinical practices concludes

A four-day training workshop to impart technical knowledge on infection prevention, control and good clinical practices concluded here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A four-day training workshop to impart technical knowledge on infection prevention, control and good clinical practices concluded here Monday.

The workshop organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and Health Care Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was graced by Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq.

Other notable guests at the workshop were Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan from the NIH together with his team of doctors, Chief Executive Officer KP Health Care Commission Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Director Public Health Reference Laboratory of KMU Dr Yasar Yousafzai, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine of KMU Dr Asif Ali and In-charge Pathology Deptartment Hayatabad Medical Complex Dr Shahtaj Khan.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq said that Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) was the main pillar of preparedness and response to all infectious diseases.

There was a recognized need for capacity building of health care workers on implementation of IPC measures to ensure patient safety and quality of care, he added.

Dr Zia hoped that the training workshop would help the participants to improve their practices and skills in basic principles of IPC in order to prevent contagion at their workplace.

He emphasized the importance of IPC implementation as one of the main indicators of quality care and assured that KMU would continue its role in arranging such courses for the health care workers of KP, including the newly merged tribal districts.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar shared a few words regarding the workshop and its objectives. Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan shared his views on the importance of the training workshop at that point in time.

The technical session in the workshop was moderated by Dr Hafsah Muhammad, while Dr Asif Ali presented a vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vote Khyber Medical University All From

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pi ..

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pilgrims detained

7 minutes ago
 NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project re ..

NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project reference

5 minutes ago
 Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensiv ..

Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensive flour to people

5 minutes ago
 Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community s ..

Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community screening

5 minutes ago
 MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Gam ..

MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Games in Swabi

5 minutes ago
 Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil ..

Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil Output

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.