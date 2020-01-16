UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop On Laparoscopy Held At Lahore General Hospital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A training workshop on the importance of laparoscopy was conducted by the Department of Surgery of Lahore General Hospital.

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, in the workshop, said the introduction of laparoscopic treatment in public hospitals after private institutions, was a very welcome thing, which also cost the common man less with increased comfort.

The workshop includes all three of the General Hospital's Department of Surgery.

Senior surgeons and doctors from a number of hospitals participated in large numbers, who benefited from practical training of laparoscopic treatment.

Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said laparoscopy was an advanced procedure that helped patients get faster and modern treatment facilities.

He said the treatment also reduced patients' suffering and doctors could take care of more patients. He said the training workshops had great significance for surgeons and doctors to enhance their professionalism.

