UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transmission Of COVID-19 In Australia Slowing Significantly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

Transmission of COVID-19 in Australia slowing significantly

The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 4,000 despite a significantly lower rate of transmission

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 4,000 despite a significantly lower rate of transmission.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there had been 4,093 confirmed cases of the virus in Australia as of Monday morning.

It represents an increase of only 7.4 percent from 3,809 cases on Sunday morning and reflects a wider trend, with cases increasing by approximately 10 percent per day since Thursday.

By comparison, for most of March the number of cases in Australia increased by approximately 20-25 percent every day.

Brendan Murphy, Australia's chief medical officer, said on Sunday night that health authorities were "reasonably confident" that Australia was detecting a vast majority of infections on account of a high rate of testing.

"We have had a somewhat slowing of the growth in the epidemiology curve, but it is not enough. We have to slow it further," he said.

Despite "early signs of flattening the curve" of infections, Health Minister Greg Hunt urged Australians to remain vigilante.

"We have to slow it further and we have to stop the thing that's worrying us most, which is community transmission.""Those things do worry us because if you have outbreaks in the community, they can be much harder to detect, and so we've broadened the testing criteria in those areas to make sure that we can detect and bring it under control," the minister said.

Related Topics

Australia March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia's Zabaykalsky Territory to Introduce Genera ..

6 minutes ago

European stock markets drop in voltile early trade ..

6 minutes ago

Government's relief package for daily wagers a his ..

8 minutes ago

EasyJet grounds entire fleet over coronavirus

8 minutes ago

Chinese Industrial Production 98.6% Resumed Amid I ..

8 minutes ago

Sanctions Affecting Vulnerable Countries Amid COVI ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.