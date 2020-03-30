Transporters asked to use sanitizer

As per government instructions to combat the coronavirus, DRTA secretary Farooq Haider Aziz Monday directed the goods' transporters to use sanitizer

He said this while holding a meeting with transporters and terminal owners hailing from across the district.

He said these were the clear-cut instructions given by the government otherwise, their transport would be halted.

Aziz said it was as important as the delivery of goods and there would be no compromised over it.

He also informed the meeting that the district machinery would conduct raids on daily basis to check the cleanness at the terminals.

He said the use of sanitizer would help control the spread of the deadly virus.