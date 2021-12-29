Tunisia Authorizes Sputnik Light Vaccine as Universal Booster - RDIF

The Tunisian Health Ministry has authorized the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 for use as a universal booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Tunisian Health Ministry has authorized the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 for use as a universal booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus as a universal booster shot by Tunisia's Ministry of Health," the RDIF press statement said.�

According to the statement, "clinical studies and the real-world data in many countries have demonstrated that Sputnik Light is a safe and effective vaccine when used both on a standalone basis and as a booster.

Preliminary study results indicated that Sputnik Light is effective against the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

"100% of individuals revaccinated with Sputnik Light as a booster have developed neutralizing antibodies against this variant," the RDIF statement said.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said last week that vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination with Sputnik Light fully protects against the Omicron strain.

As RDIF stressed, Sputnik Light has already been authorized in 30 countries, while two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was approved in 71 countries with overall population exceeding 4 billion people, including in Tunisia in January.