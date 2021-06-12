Tunisia reports 2,161 new COVID-19 cases, 364,819 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 2,161 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 364,819

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 2,161 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 364,819.

The death toll from the virus rose by 60 to 13,365 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 319,475, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,549,014 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, 1,274,840 people have received the vaccines, with 352,873 of them having received both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.