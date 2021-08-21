Tunisia reports 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, 635,455 in total

UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 635,455

TUNIS, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 635,455.

The death toll from the virus rose by 18 to 22,394 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 587,780, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,446,616 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, a total of 1,926,311 Tunisians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

