Tunisia Reports Record 3,638 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 391,411 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:53 PM

Tunisia reports record 3,638 daily COVID-19 cases, 391,411 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported the record 3,638 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 391,411

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported the record 3,638 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 391,411.

The death toll from the virus rose by 95 to 14,318 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 340,834, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,637,228 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the ministry confirmed the detection of six cases of the COVID-19 variant.

More Stories From Health

