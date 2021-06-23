UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Administers 44 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:05 PM

Turkey administers 44 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 44 million on Wednesday, the Health Ministry's data revealed

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 44 million on Wednesday, the Health Ministry's data revealed.

So far, more than 29.4 million citizens have received their first doses, while over 14.6 million have taken their second shots.

The figure indicated that the country, which has a population of 83 million, vaccinated 17.6 percent of its citizens with two doses of vaccines.

"To be able to meet again at cinemas, concerts, theaters and return to our normal lives, make sure that you get your vaccines done," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.

Turkey started its nationwide vaccination drive in January and recently reduced the vaccine eligibility age to 25.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter January Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

12 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

27 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

30 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

34 minutes ago

Ukraine seizes 235 kg of heroin, arrests 7

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.