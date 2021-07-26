UrduPoint.com
Turkey Administers Over 66.1 M COVID-19 Vaccine Shots So Far

Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:31 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :- Turkey has administered over 66.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Monday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and all residents aged 18 and over are eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 39.48 million people have received their first dose, while over 22.86 million are fully vaccinated.

To date, 63.61% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, with a total of 223,837 coronavirus tests done over the past day.

The ministry also confirmed 14,230 new infections and 55 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,211 more patients recovered.

On July 1, Turkey entered a normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions amid a nationwide drop in cases and an expedited vaccination drive.

However, seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, the country has suspended flights from India, where the strain first appeared.

