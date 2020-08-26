Turkey adopts new COVID-19 restrictions in 14 provinces

Turkey on Wednesday adopted new restrictions on some social activities in 14 provinces to curb the rising daily new COVID-19 cases across the country

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday adopted new restrictions on some social activities in 14 provinces to curb the rising daily new COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Interior Ministry said that a notice sent to provincial governorships the previous day that some specific activities are banned in these provinces, including the capital Ankara and northwestern Bursa.

All wedding ceremonies are limited to one hour by strictly following the social distancing rule, the notice added.

"Citizens aged 65 and over and children under 15 who are not first- or second-degree relatives of the bride and groom are forbidden from attending all types of wedding and related ceremonies," it said.

Additionally, food and beverage services are temporarily suspended in public institutions across the country, according to the notice.

A presidential circular on Wednesday said that public institutions would be allowed to adopt flexible working methods, such as remote or shift working, to reduce the contamination of the coronavirus.

The daily number of new cases in the country was reported as 1,502 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 261,194. The death toll reached 6,163, with the daily addition of 24, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.