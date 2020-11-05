UrduPoint.com
Turkey Begins Clinical Trial Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:46 PM

Turkey Begins Clinical Trial of Its Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

Turkey begins the first phase of clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Turkey begins the first phase of clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.

"Turkey began trial of its own coronavirus vaccine with human subjects today. The first phase is being held in the Erciyes University," the minister told reporters.

