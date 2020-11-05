Turkey Begins Clinical Trial Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:46 PM
Turkey begins the first phase of clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Turkey begins the first phase of clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.
"Turkey began trial of its own coronavirus vaccine with human subjects today. The first phase is being held in the Erciyes University," the minister told reporters.