Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday reported 18,340 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,311,637, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 244 to 55,713, while 14,528 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.