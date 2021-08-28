UrduPoint.com

Turkey Confirms 18,340 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

Turkey confirms 18,340 daily COVID-19 cases

Urkey on Saturday reported 18,340 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,311,637, according to its Health Ministry

ANKARA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday reported 18,340 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,311,637, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 244 to 55,713, while 14,528 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China From

Recent Stories

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response ..

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response;

2 minutes ago
 Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fo ..

Canada approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

3 minutes ago
 7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in ..

7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in California

11 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in o ..

Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in one day

11 minutes ago
 McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make ..

McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make impact in Tokyo

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.