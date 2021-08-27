Turkey confirms 19,616 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday reported 19,616 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,293,297

ANKARA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkey on Thursday reported 19,616 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,293,297.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 257 to 55,469, while 15,205 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 297,068 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 47.24 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 36.14 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 91.74 million doses including the third booster jabs.