Turkey Confirms 21,177 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:18 PM

Turkey on Monday reported 21,177 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,571,554, according to its health ministry

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 75,042, while 34,290 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 350,163 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 50.03 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 119.32 million doses including the third booster jabs.

