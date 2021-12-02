Turkey confirms 22,556 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey on Thursday reported 22,556 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,818,144, according to its health ministry

ANKARA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Thursday reported 22,556 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,818,144, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 196 to 77,038, while 24,113 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 355,252 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.28 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.5 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 120.51 million doses including third booster jabs.