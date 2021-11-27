UrduPoint.com

Turkey Confirms 24,002 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Turkey on Friday reported 24,002 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,700,641, according to its health ministry

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 201 to 76,041, while 25,341 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 361,229 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.17 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 50.29 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 119.98 million doses including the third booster jabs.

