Turkey Confirms 33,520 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Turkey on Sunday reported 33,520 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,552,801, the Health Ministry said

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 129 to 82,635, while 22,161 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 362,836 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 132.21 million doses including the booster jabs.

