Turkey coronavirus cases surge past 100,000

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey surged to 101,790 on Thursday, the Turkish health minister said.

The country registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 3,116 new cases in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account.

With the latest figures, Turkey's fatalities have reached 2,491.

A four-day lockdown began in 31 Turkish cities including Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, and will last until midnight Sunday, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The government has already taken a series of measures including shutting schools and universities, banning mass gatherings and closing public spaces such as restaurants.

The Turkish Medical Association, which represents 80 percent of doctors in Turkey, said on Wednesday nearly 3,500 health workers had been infected while 24 had died.