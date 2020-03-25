UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Detains 410 Over 'provocative' Virus Posts: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Turkey detains 410 over 'provocative' virus posts: minister

Turkey has so far detained 410 people over "provacative and abusive" social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic, the interior minister said on Wednesday

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey has so far detained 410 people over "provacative and abusive" social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Suleyman Soylu also said the ministry had identified 1,748 suspect social media accounts over the past week, 65 percent of which belonged to terror groups including outlawed Kurdish militants and followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

He is blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.

"So far, 410 people have been caught," Suleyman Soylu said in an interview with 24 tv news channel.

"There are those who attempt to provoke ... and abuse the issue" arising from the pandemic, he said, without elaborating.

Turkey has confirmed 44 deaths from the novel coronavirus, while 1,872 cases of infection have been recorded.

Authorities have taken a raft of measures from shutting schools and universities to banning mass prayers.

Related Topics

Militants Interior Minister Turkey Social Media Ankara 2016 Muslim TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

1 minute ago

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air polluti ..

1 minute ago

'All options on table' over new date for Tokyo Gam ..

1 minute ago

Brighton promise 1,000 tickets to healthcare staff ..

42 seconds ago

Bangladesh frees ailing opposition leader Zia

44 seconds ago

District police will make sure the implementation ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.