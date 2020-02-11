UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Develops New Test For Detecting Coronavirus Within 2 Hours - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:06 PM

Turkey Develops New Test for Detecting Coronavirus Within 2 Hours - Health Minister

A new test that speeds up detection of the new coronavirus has been developed in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A new test that speeds up detection of the new coronavirus has been developed in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"Our specialists managed to develop a more short-term test for detecting the coronavirus.

The speed of obtaining the result [increased] fourfold compared to conventional tests and ranges from 90 to 120 minutes," Koca said, as broadcast by Turkish channel Haberturk.

The minister added that the snap test was already being used in hospitals around the country.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. It has already killed over 1,000 people and infected over 43,000 others worldwide.

Related Topics

Turkey China Wuhan December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

56 minutes ago

Pentagon Seeks $23Bln for Military Intelligence Pr ..

1 second ago

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

1 hour ago

Govt conducting awareness campaigns at schools, co ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.