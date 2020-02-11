Turkey Develops New Test for Detecting Coronavirus Within 2 Hours - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A new test that speeds up detection of the new coronavirus has been developed in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"Our specialists managed to develop a more short-term test for detecting the coronavirus.

The speed of obtaining the result [increased] fourfold compared to conventional tests and ranges from 90 to 120 minutes," Koca said, as broadcast by Turkish channel Haberturk.

The minister added that the snap test was already being used in hospitals around the country.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. It has already killed over 1,000 people and infected over 43,000 others worldwide.