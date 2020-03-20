UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Provides Online Access To COVID-19 Test Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Turkey provides online access to COVID-19 test results

Turkey's Health Ministry on Friday announced that those tested for the novel corona-virus will be able to access their results via online health database

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's Health Ministry on Friday announced that those tested for the novel corona-virus will be able to access their results via online health database.

The state portal "enabiz.gov.tr" which users can gain access to with a password, gathers patients' medical records, including diagnostic reports, prescribed medication and eases communication with doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed the fourth death from COVID-19 in the country amid 359 confirmed cases.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 160 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeded 244,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

In all, over 86,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far. China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuhan Spain Italy December All From

Recent Stories

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Received Certification Requests for 40 Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan cancels int'l flights to prevent COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Increased Air Reconnaissance Near Russian Bor ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Registers 1,237 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.