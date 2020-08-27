Turkey reports 1,313 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,313 to a total of 262,507 on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,313 to a total of 262,507 on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,183, Koca tweeted.Turkish health professionals conducted 100,109 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 6,621,749, he said.

A total of 1,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 239,797 in Turkey, Koca said.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 841, he added.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating corona-virus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.