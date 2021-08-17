Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 6.1 mln

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Tuesday reported 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,096,816, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 165 to 53,324, while 16,642 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 287,947 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 44.35 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 33.34 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 84.54 million doses including third booster jabs.

