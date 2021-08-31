Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 19,557 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,366,438, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 245 to 56,458, while 13,401 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 283,250 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 47.92 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 36.76 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 93.31 million doses including third booster jabs.

