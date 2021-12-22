UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 19,859 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:54 PM

Turkey reports 19,859 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 19,859 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,209,740, according to its health ministry

ANKARA, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Turkey on Tuesday reported 19,859 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,209,740, according to its health ministry.

The number of people who have died as a result of the virus has risen by 187 to 80,778 in the country, while 25,532 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 353,152 tests were conducted over the past day.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the Turkish government approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.7 million people have taken their first dose of vaccines, with more than 51.24 million receiving their second dosage. So far, more than 125.76 million doses, including third booster shots, have been administered in Turkey.

Related Topics

Turkey China Died Government Million

Recent Stories

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens ..

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens soon

7 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

34 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on German, French Counterparts to Mak ..

Lavrov Calls on German, French Counterparts to Make Kiev Implement Minsk Deal - ..

1 minute ago
 Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: chief

Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: chief

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Russia Not Seeking War But Will Strictly Ensure It ..

Russia Not Seeking War But Will Strictly Ensure Its Security - Lavrov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.