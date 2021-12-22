Turkey reports 19,859 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Turkey on Tuesday reported 19,859 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,209,740, according to its health ministry.

The number of people who have died as a result of the virus has risen by 187 to 80,778 in the country, while 25,532 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 353,152 tests were conducted over the past day.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the Turkish government approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.7 million people have taken their first dose of vaccines, with more than 51.24 million receiving their second dosage. So far, more than 125.76 million doses, including third booster shots, have been administered in Turkey.