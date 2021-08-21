UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 19,918 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Turkey reports 19,918 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 19,918 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,177,690, according to its Health Ministry

ANKARA, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday confirmed 19,918 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,177,690, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 204 to 54,095, while 15,561 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 293,252 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China From

Recent Stories

Five killed in separate incidents in Kasur

Five killed in separate incidents in Kasur

2 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 8,216 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 8,216 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia reports 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, 635,455 ..

Tunisia reports 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, 635,455 in total

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Afghanistan Poses No 'Acute' Terrorist ..

Merkel Says Afghanistan Poses No 'Acute' Terrorist Threat to Other Countries

9 minutes ago
 UK records another 37,314 coronavirus cases

UK records another 37,314 coronavirus cases

9 minutes ago
 Turkey's floods death toll rises to 81

Turkey's floods death toll rises to 81

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.