Turkey Reports 21,352 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 13th September 2021

ANKARA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Monday confirmed 21,352 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,658,251, according to the health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 243 to 59,886, while 25,616 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 310,546 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 51.53 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 40.3 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 101.74 million doses including third booster jabs.

