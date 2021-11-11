UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 27,259 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 27,259 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,315,424, according to its health ministry

ANKARA, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 27,259 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,315,424, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 203 to 72,713, while 27,513 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,251 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.72 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 49.4 million their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 117.86 million doses including third booster jabs.

